18th Biennial Moina Parijat state children’s meet concludes at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The closing ceremony of the 18th Biennial State Children's Meet and the Maha Rajat Jayanti of the All Assam Moina Parijat, which was held from December 26 at the Zubeen Garg Coordination Ground, Porbongla, Morangi in Golaghat district, concluded on Monday.

On the final day, the open session and prize distribution ceremony began at 11 am, inaugurated by the children of the reception committee with a group song. The meeting was chaired by Moina Doli Begum of the Golaghat District Moina Parijat, while the objectives of the meeting were explained by Ritul Bora, General Secretary of the All Assam Moina Parijat.

Moina speakers who addressed the gathering included Swadhik Swadhin Sonowal from Titabor, Dushmanta Bora from Majuli, Aradhya Bhattacharya from Biswanath, Jignasa Hazarika from Gohpur, and Bohnishikha Bora from North Lakhimpur.

The Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time, Nitumoni Saikia, attended the meeting as the chief guest. He urged parents to teach their children not only how to become 'successful people' but also how to become 'good human beings,' and encouraged the children to carry forward life and livelihood in a balanced manner.

The Chief General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery, Devanjan Bora, was present as a distinguished guest and also addressed the gathering.

Among the 24 district Moina Parijat units that participated in the meet, Golaghat District Moina Parijat won the First Best Team award, Titabor District Moina Parijat secured the Second Best Team, and Sivasagar District received the Third Best Team honour. Jorhat district won the Best Cleanliness Team award, Majuli received the Best Conduct Team award, and Sivasagar was adjudged the Best Disciplined Team.

