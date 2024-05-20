Natural disaster mitigation measures discussed in Tinsukia district of Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Civil Defence Department, Tinsukia organized an awareness programme on natural disaster mitigation measures at Deamoolie Tea Estate Model School of Doomdooma in Tinsukia district. The programme was moderated by the headmaster of the school Nazarius Kindo.

The training was conducted by Deputy Controller in-charge of Civil Defence Department, Tinsukia Rupanta Sonowal, trainers Manavjyoti Panging, Rupamjyoti Talukdar and Bhriguraj Sinha.

During the training, knowledge on natural and man-made disaster mitigation, response and management was provided. The trainers gave detailed instructions on precautions to be taken during disasters, rescue operations etc. The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Warden of the Civil Defence Department Tinsukia Manoranjan Moran. At the end of the programme, Assistant Teacher of the school Mridul Gogoi offered the vote of thanks.

