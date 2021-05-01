52 Journalists Including 8 From Assam Succumbs to COVID-19 in Last 28 Days in India

GUWAHATI: Journalists who are also considered as the frontline warriors in this COVID-19 pandemic ware also being silent victims of this deadly virus since April 1, 2020.
According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April 2020 and 28 April 2021.
Additionally, over 50 journalists have passed away due to COVID-related complications since January 2021.
It is to be mentioned here that Media Organisations and allied services have been working non-stop since the onset of the pandemic in India, trying to collate and verify the actual number of deaths in the country. Read more
These scribes are not only reporting on the national health crisis but confronting it, on a daily basis, which has taken a toll on them.
The study conducted by Rate The Debate, an initiative of the Institute of Perception Studies, New Delhi, found that 56 journalists have succumbed to the virus in the last four months this year, from 1 January to 28 April, 52 of these deaths were reported in the month of April alone. Read more
Speaking to Firstpost, Dr. Kota Neelima, founder of, Rate The Debate, shared the data updated as of 28 April with Firstpost, which is given below:
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2020 to 28 April 2021: 101
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020: 45
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 January 2021 to 28 April 2021: 56
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2021 to 28 April 2021: 52
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths, state-wise breakup from 1 April 2020 to 28 April 2021:
|State
|No of deaths
|Uttar Pradesh
|19
|Telangana
|17
|Maharashtra
|13
|Delhi
|8
|Odisha
|9
|Andhra Pradesh
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|4
|Assam
|8
The list of 101 journalists in India who lost their lives due to COVID-19
|State
|Name of Journalist
|Media Organisation
|Andhra Pradesh
|Srinivasa Rao
|Prajashakti Daily
|Surya Prakash
|Vikas Parvada
|M Parthasarathy
|CVR News Channel
|Narayanam Seshacharyulu
|Eenadu
|Chandrashekar Naidu
|NTV
|P Tataiah
|NA
|Assam
|Golap Saikia
|All India Radio
|Jadu Chutia
|Moranhat Press club president
|Dhaneshwar Rabha
|Rural Reporter
|Kalyan Barooah
|The Assam Tribune
|Nilakshi Bhattacharyya
|The Times Group
|Aiyushman Dutta
|The Sentinel
|Anirban Bora
|Economic Times
|Ashim Dutta
|NA
|Bihar
|Krishna Mohan Sharma
|Times of India
|Ram Prakash Gupta
|Danik Jagran
|Arun Kumar Verma
|Prasar Bharti
|Chandigarh
|Davinder Pal Singh
|PTC News
|Chhattisgarh
|Pradeep Arya
|Journalist and Cartoonist
|Delhi
|Kapil Datta
|Hindustan Times
|Yogesh Kumar
|Doordarshan
|Radhakrishna Muralidhar
|The Wire
|Ashish Yechury
|News Laundry
|Chanchal Pal Chauhan
|Times of India
|Manglesh Dabral
|Freelance
|Rajiv Katara
|Kadambini Magazine
|Kakoli Bhattacharya
|NA
|Haryana
|Rakesh Taneja
|NA
|Himachal Pradesh
|Ravinder Kumar
|Dainik Jagran
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Muhammad Shafi Naqsbandi
|Jehadi Akbar
|Karnataka
|Pavan Hettur
|Prajavani
|Somashekhar Yadavatti
|Samayukta Karnataka
|Kerala
|D Vijayamohan
|Malayala Manorama
|Madhya Pradesh
|Kamal Dixit
|Freelance
|Manoj Binwal
|Prajatantra
|Harish Choubey
|Dainik Bhaskar
|Maharashtra
|Ms Fatima R Zakaria
|Freelance
|Pandurang Raikar
|TV9
|Kailassinh Pardeshi
|Saamana
|Jairam Sawant
|Dainik Sagar
|Haresh Munwani
|Veteran sports journalist
|Javed Jivani
|Former Arab News staffer
|Ashok Churi
|Palghar Times
|Roshan Dias
|TV9
|Rahul Dolare
|NA
|Vivek Bendre
|The Hindu
|Sadanand Shinde
|Navakal
|Sukhnandan Gavai
|NA
|Jairam Sawant
|NA
|Odisha
|Jatish Khamari
|Sambad
|Amjad Badshah
|Digital Platform
|Govinda Behera
|News 6
|Manoj Sahoo
|Nitidin
|Karunakar Sahu
|Anupam Bharat
|Prabir Pradhan
|News18 Odia news channel
|K CH Ratnam
|Eenadu
|Priyadarshi Patnaik
|The Samaja
|Prabir Kumar Pradhan
|News18 (Odia)
|Puducherry
|K Dharmaraj
|Polymer TV
|Punjab
|Ashwani Kapoor
|Punjab Kesari
|Naresh Bajaj
|Sach Kahoon
|Tamil Nadu
|E Velmurugan
|Cameraman/Raj TV
|V Shrikanth
|PTI
|Ramanathan
|Reporter Private News Channel
|Florent C Pereira
|Journalist-actor
|Telangana
|Chintha Nagaraju
|Eenadu
|K Amaranath
|News of Indian Journalists Union
|P Ramesh
|Freelance
|Bura Ramesh
|Freelance
|Jayaprakash
|Freelance
|Srinivas
|Andhra Jyoti
|Sainath
|99tv
|Madiraju Giri
|ABN Andhra Jyothi
|Ramzan Ali
|Eenadu
|Syed Shabaz
|TTV
|Sridhar Dharmasanam
|Maa Hyderabad
|Sammi Reddy
|Vaartha
|Kondra Srinivas Goud
|Hindi Milap
|Ramachandra Rao
|Sakshi
|Ms Kalpana
|Bathukamma TV
|D Manoj
|TV5 news
|D Ashok
|Andhra Bhoomi
|Tripura
|Jitendra Debbarma
|Chini Khorang
|Tanmoy Chakraborty
|Local Digital News Channel
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms Tavishi Srivastva
|The Pioneer
|Neelanshu Shukla
|India Today
|Vinay Srivastava
|Freelance
|Pankaj Kulshreshtha
|-NA-
|Pankaj Shukla
|Rajsatta Express
|Ami Adhar Nidar
|Dainik Jagran
|Himanshu Joshi
|UNI
|Ankit Shukla
|Dainik Jagran
|Pramod Shrivastava
|NA
|Durga Prasad Shukla
|Amar Ujala
|Sachchidananda Gupta "Sacche"
|Jadid Amal
|Brijendra Patel
|Hindustan
|Shivanandan Sahu
|Punjab Kesari Digital
|Prashant Saxena
|Digital Journalist
|Rohitash Gupta
|Freelance
|Ankit Shukla
|Dainik Jagran
|Raju Mishra
|Senior Journalist
|Anil Srivastava
|Dainik Jagran
|Saket Suman
|Janta TV
|West Bengal
|Ronny Roy
|Aajkaal
|Kishore Bhimani
|Cricket journalist
Also Read: Labour Day 2021: Why Do We Celebrate It?
Also Watch: Wild elephants destroy houses in Demow