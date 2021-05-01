52 Journalists Including 8 From Assam Succumbs to COVID-19 in Last 28 Days in India

GUWAHATI: Journalists who are also considered as the frontline warriors in this COVID-19 pandemic ware also being silent victims of this deadly virus since April 1, 2020.

According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April 2020 and 28 April 2021.



Additionally, over 50 journalists have passed away due to COVID-related complications since January 2021.



It is to be mentioned here that Media Organisations and allied services have been working non-stop since the onset of the pandemic in India, trying to collate and verify the actual number of deaths in the country. Read more



These scribes are not only reporting on the national health crisis but confronting it, on a daily basis, which has taken a toll on them.



The study conducted by Rate The Debate, an initiative of the Institute of Perception Studies, New Delhi, found that 56 journalists have succumbed to the virus in the last four months this year, from 1 January to 28 April, 52 of these deaths were reported in the month of April alone. Read more



Speaking to Firstpost, Dr. Kota Neelima, founder of, Rate The Debate, shared the data updated as of 28 April with Firstpost, which is given below:



Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2020 to 28 April 2021: 101



Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020: 45



Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 January 2021 to 28 April 2021: 56



Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2021 to 28 April 2021: 52



Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths, state-wise breakup from 1 April 2020 to 28 April 2021:





State No of deaths Uttar Pradesh 19 Telangana 17 Maharashtra 13 Delhi 8 Odisha 9 Andhra Pradesh 6 Tamil Nadu 4 Assam 8

The list of 101 journalists in India who lost their lives due to COVID-19



State Name of Journalist Media Organisation Andhra Pradesh Srinivasa Rao Prajashakti Daily Surya Prakash Vikas Parvada M Parthasarathy CVR News Channel Narayanam Seshacharyulu Eenadu Chandrashekar Naidu NTV P Tataiah NA Assam Golap Saikia All India Radio Jadu Chutia Moranhat Press club president Dhaneshwar Rabha Rural Reporter Kalyan Barooah The Assam Tribune Nilakshi Bhattacharyya The Times Group Aiyushman Dutta The Sentinel Anirban Bora Economic Times Ashim Dutta NA Bihar Krishna Mohan Sharma Times of India Ram Prakash Gupta Danik Jagran Arun Kumar Verma Prasar Bharti Chandigarh Davinder Pal Singh PTC News Chhattisgarh Pradeep Arya Journalist and Cartoonist Delhi Kapil Datta Hindustan Times Yogesh Kumar Doordarshan Radhakrishna Muralidhar The Wire Ashish Yechury News Laundry Chanchal Pal Chauhan Times of India Manglesh Dabral Freelance Rajiv Katara Kadambini Magazine Kakoli Bhattacharya NA Haryana Rakesh Taneja NA Himachal Pradesh Ravinder Kumar Dainik Jagran Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Shafi Naqsbandi Jehadi Akbar Karnataka Pavan Hettur Prajavani Somashekhar Yadavatti Samayukta Karnataka Kerala D Vijayamohan Malayala Manorama Madhya Pradesh Kamal Dixit Freelance Manoj Binwal Prajatantra Harish Choubey Dainik Bhaskar Maharashtra Ms Fatima R Zakaria Freelance Pandurang Raikar TV9 Kailassinh Pardeshi Saamana Jairam Sawant Dainik Sagar Haresh Munwani Veteran sports journalist Javed Jivani Former Arab News staffer Ashok Churi Palghar Times Roshan Dias TV9 Rahul Dolare NA Vivek Bendre The Hindu Sadanand Shinde Navakal Sukhnandan Gavai NA Jairam Sawant NA Odisha Jatish Khamari Sambad Amjad Badshah Digital Platform Govinda Behera News 6 Manoj Sahoo Nitidin Karunakar Sahu Anupam Bharat Prabir Pradhan News18 Odia news channel K CH Ratnam Eenadu Priyadarshi Patnaik The Samaja Prabir Kumar Pradhan News18 (Odia) Puducherry K Dharmaraj Polymer TV Punjab Ashwani Kapoor Punjab Kesari Naresh Bajaj Sach Kahoon Tamil Nadu E Velmurugan Cameraman/Raj TV V Shrikanth PTI Ramanathan Reporter Private News Channel Florent C Pereira Journalist-actor Telangana Chintha Nagaraju Eenadu K Amaranath News of Indian Journalists Union P Ramesh Freelance Bura Ramesh Freelance Jayaprakash Freelance Srinivas Andhra Jyoti Sainath 99tv Madiraju Giri ABN Andhra Jyothi Ramzan Ali Eenadu Syed Shabaz TTV Sridhar Dharmasanam Maa Hyderabad Sammi Reddy Vaartha Kondra Srinivas Goud Hindi Milap Ramachandra Rao Sakshi Ms Kalpana Bathukamma TV D Manoj TV5 news D Ashok Andhra Bhoomi Tripura Jitendra Debbarma Chini Khorang Tanmoy Chakraborty Local Digital News Channel Uttar Pradesh Ms Tavishi Srivastva The Pioneer Neelanshu Shukla India Today Vinay Srivastava Freelance Pankaj Kulshreshtha -NA- Pankaj Shukla Rajsatta Express Ami Adhar Nidar Dainik Jagran Himanshu Joshi UNI Ankit Shukla Dainik Jagran Pramod Shrivastava NA Durga Prasad Shukla Amar Ujala Sachchidananda Gupta "Sacche" Jadid Amal Brijendra Patel Hindustan Shivanandan Sahu Punjab Kesari Digital Prashant Saxena Digital Journalist Rohitash Gupta Freelance Ankit Shukla Dainik Jagran Raju Mishra Senior Journalist Anil Srivastava Dainik Jagran Saket Suman Janta TV West Bengal Ronny Roy Aajkaal Kishore Bhimani Cricket journalist





Also Read: Labour Day 2021: Why Do We Celebrate It?

Also Watch: Wild elephants destroy houses in Demow