52 Journalists Including 8 From Assam Succumbs to COVID-19 in Last 28 Days in India

As many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April, 2020 and 28 April, 2021.

  |  1 May 2021 8:55 AM GMT

GUWAHATI: Journalists who are also considered as the frontline warriors in this COVID-19 pandemic ware also being silent victims of this deadly virus since April 1, 2020.

According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April 2020 and 28 April 2021.

Additionally, over 50 journalists have passed away due to COVID-related complications since January 2021.

It is to be mentioned here that Media Organisations and allied services have been working non-stop since the onset of the pandemic in India, trying to collate and verify the actual number of deaths in the country. Read more

These scribes are not only reporting on the national health crisis but confronting it, on a daily basis, which has taken a toll on them.

The study conducted by Rate The Debate, an initiative of the Institute of Perception Studies, New Delhi, found that 56 journalists have succumbed to the virus in the last four months this year, from 1 January to 28 April, 52 of these deaths were reported in the month of April alone. Read more

Speaking to Firstpost, Dr. Kota Neelima, founder of, Rate The Debate, shared the data updated as of 28 April with Firstpost, which is given below:

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2020 to 28 April 2021: 101

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020: 45

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 January 2021 to 28 April 2021: 56

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April 2021 to 28 April 2021: 52

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths, state-wise breakup from 1 April 2020 to 28 April 2021:


State No of deaths
Uttar Pradesh 19
Telangana 17
Maharashtra 13
Delhi 8
Odisha 9
Andhra Pradesh 6
Tamil Nadu 4
Assam 8

The list of 101 journalists in India who lost their lives due to COVID-19

State Name of Journalist Media Organisation
Andhra Pradesh Srinivasa Rao Prajashakti Daily
Surya Prakash Vikas Parvada
M Parthasarathy CVR News Channel
Narayanam Seshacharyulu Eenadu
Chandrashekar Naidu NTV
P Tataiah NA
Assam Golap Saikia All India Radio
Jadu Chutia Moranhat Press club president
Dhaneshwar Rabha Rural Reporter
Kalyan Barooah The Assam Tribune
Nilakshi Bhattacharyya The Times Group
Aiyushman Dutta The Sentinel
Anirban Bora Economic Times
Ashim Dutta NA
Bihar Krishna Mohan Sharma Times of India
Ram Prakash Gupta Danik Jagran
Arun Kumar Verma Prasar Bharti
Chandigarh Davinder Pal Singh PTC News
Chhattisgarh Pradeep Arya Journalist and Cartoonist
Delhi Kapil Datta Hindustan Times
Yogesh Kumar Doordarshan
Radhakrishna Muralidhar The Wire
Ashish Yechury News Laundry
Chanchal Pal Chauhan Times of India
Manglesh Dabral Freelance
Rajiv Katara Kadambini Magazine
Kakoli Bhattacharya NA
Haryana Rakesh Taneja NA
Himachal Pradesh Ravinder Kumar Dainik Jagran
Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Shafi Naqsbandi Jehadi Akbar
Karnataka Pavan Hettur Prajavani
Somashekhar Yadavatti Samayukta Karnataka
Kerala D Vijayamohan Malayala Manorama
Madhya Pradesh Kamal Dixit Freelance
Manoj Binwal Prajatantra
Harish Choubey Dainik Bhaskar
Maharashtra Ms Fatima R Zakaria Freelance
Pandurang Raikar TV9
Kailassinh Pardeshi Saamana
Jairam Sawant Dainik Sagar
Haresh Munwani Veteran sports journalist
Javed Jivani Former Arab News staffer
Ashok Churi Palghar Times
Roshan Dias TV9
Rahul Dolare NA
Vivek Bendre The Hindu
Sadanand Shinde Navakal
Sukhnandan Gavai NA
Jairam Sawant NA
Odisha Jatish Khamari Sambad
Amjad Badshah Digital Platform
Govinda Behera News 6
Manoj Sahoo Nitidin
Karunakar Sahu Anupam Bharat
Prabir Pradhan News18 Odia news channel
K CH Ratnam Eenadu
Priyadarshi Patnaik The Samaja
Prabir Kumar Pradhan News18 (Odia)
Puducherry K Dharmaraj Polymer TV
Punjab Ashwani Kapoor Punjab Kesari
Naresh Bajaj Sach Kahoon
Tamil Nadu E Velmurugan Cameraman/Raj TV
V Shrikanth PTI
Ramanathan Reporter Private News Channel
Florent C Pereira Journalist-actor
Telangana Chintha Nagaraju Eenadu
K Amaranath News of Indian Journalists Union
P Ramesh Freelance
Bura Ramesh Freelance
Jayaprakash Freelance
Srinivas Andhra Jyoti
Sainath 99tv
Madiraju Giri ABN Andhra Jyothi
Ramzan Ali Eenadu
Syed Shabaz TTV
Sridhar Dharmasanam Maa Hyderabad
Sammi Reddy Vaartha
Kondra Srinivas Goud Hindi Milap
Ramachandra Rao Sakshi
Ms Kalpana Bathukamma TV
D Manoj TV5 news
D Ashok Andhra Bhoomi
Tripura Jitendra Debbarma Chini Khorang
Tanmoy Chakraborty Local Digital News Channel
Uttar Pradesh Ms Tavishi Srivastva The Pioneer
Neelanshu Shukla India Today
Vinay Srivastava Freelance
Pankaj Kulshreshtha -NA-
Pankaj Shukla Rajsatta Express
Ami Adhar Nidar Dainik Jagran
Himanshu Joshi UNI
Ankit Shukla Dainik Jagran
Pramod Shrivastava NA
Durga Prasad Shukla Amar Ujala
Sachchidananda Gupta "Sacche" Jadid Amal
Brijendra Patel Hindustan
Shivanandan Sahu Punjab Kesari Digital
Prashant Saxena Digital Journalist
Rohitash Gupta Freelance
Ankit Shukla Dainik Jagran
Raju Mishra Senior Journalist
Anil Srivastava Dainik Jagran
Saket Suman Janta TV
West Bengal Ronny Roy Aajkaal
Kishore Bhimani Cricket journalist


