Goreswar College Celebrates 51st Foundation Day with Flag Hoisting, Tree Plantation, and Felicitations

GORESWAR: Goreswar college, a premier institute of higher education in BTR, celebrated its 51st foundation day on Thursday with gaiety. The college’s principal, Dr Pramod Medhi and the former general secretaries and veterans persons who were connected with the college since its inception, initiated the programme by hoisting 51 flags of the college in the morning.

Mahidhar Boro, the president of the governing body of the college initiated the smriti tarpan in memory of the persons who contributed a lot to the establishment of the college and its journey since 1974, The GB president, Mahidhar Boro paid homage to the founder principal of the college, Sarat Chandra Patowary.

Following a Banti Prajjalon programme, a tree plantation programme was organized in the premises of the college.

An open meeting was held on the chair of Mahidhar Boro, president of the governing body. Lecturer Bandana Sarma anchored the programme. The principal, Dr. Pramod Medhi delivered the welcome address and highlighted the college’s journey since its inception.

Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati, the District Commissioner of Tamulpur district attended the open meeting as the chief guest who urged the students to study hard to attain their goal. “Without Guru, nobody can succeed in life,” he added.

Several retired teachers and employees of the college were accorded warm felicitation during the programme. Students who secured good marks in many streams and subjects were also awarded talent scholarships and trust awards.

Many senior citizens of Goreswar area, members of Betna Siksha aru Krishi Unnayan Sangha and students attended the programme.

