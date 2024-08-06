Domino’s pizza shop in Kokrajhar shuttered for racist remarks

KOKRAJHAR: Protests erupted in Kokrajhar over the racist remark of the manager of Domino’s Pizza Shop located at Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road near Vishwal Market in Kokrajhar on Sunday who termed the Bodos as- ‘Tribal’, ‘Adivasi’, ‘Junglee’, ‘Unholy’ and ‘Prostitute’. As the remarks of the manager were shared in the social media, it went viral. The irate youths of the locality locked the Pizza Shop in the evening and looked out for the manager who had already fled away. The agitated local youths demanded punishment for the manager.

Kokrajhar witnessed an intense protest on Sunday as the members of the All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU), the Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) and the All-Assam Tribal Students’ Association (AATSU) rallied against the director of the Domino’s Pizza Shop- Pritam Devroy. The unrest stemmed from allegations that Devroy, who operates the shop from Uttar Pradesh, made derogatory comments about his colleagues. The student unions organized a demonstration at the shop premises, demanding immediate action against Devroy for his rude remarks directed at young girls. The protestors expressed outrage over what they deemed a serious affront to their community’s dignity.

Following the protest, a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister through the Kokrajhar District Commissioner. A formal complaint was also lodged at the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station demanding the authorities to arrest Devroy. As of now, Devroy is reported to be evading capture and remains on the run from Kokrajhar.

A leader from ABSU condemned Devroy’s behaviour, disclosing that the manager had scolded Bodo employees and used inappropriate language against them. The ABSU leader also threatened the manager and the director for inflammatory remarks against the Bodo workers. The ABSU leader expressed outrage, highlighting that Devroy’s remarks were not only disrespectful but also detrimental to the harmony of the society. “We are proud Indians and our President is a tribal, a fact that Devroy seems to ignore”, the leader said and adding, “By making such statements, he is trying to harm the peace and unity of our region.”

Meanwhile, Reckey Wary of Athiabari Tinali under Serfanguri police station, Danswrang Narzary of Kachugaon under Kachugaon police station, Tanumani Basumatary of Dotma Part-I under Dotma police station, Dipak Basumatary of Ramfalbil under Serfanguri police station and Bijay Hazoary of Mainaopuri, Kwdwmtola of Kokrajhar in their FIR lodged at Kokrajhar police station on August 4 said, the Manager of the Domino’s Pizza Shop, used racist and insulting remarks against the Bodos to his Bodo employees without any ground. They said he always used to scold the Bodo employees using insulting and humiliating words. In the FIR, it is also alleged that the manager forcefully compelled the employees to do overtime duties without extra payment. They demanded action against the manager and his associates as per the provision under the S.C. & S.T. (Preservation of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and punish them accordingly.

