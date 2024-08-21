AAUA Lakhimpur Demands Revival of Dying Industries and Creation of Small Scale Industries for Unemployed Youths

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district committee of All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has demanded the Government of Assam to take measures to revive dying industries of the state. The organization has also demanded the government to engage the unemployed youths by establishing small scale industries across the state.

In this connection, Lakhimpur AAUA president Binod Das and general secretary Bhupen Sonowal said in a press communique that the unemployment problem has taken a serious form in the state at present. “Currently, the number of officially registered and unregistered unemployed in Assam has exceeded about 50 lakhs. Under such circumstances, resolve of unemployment problem is not possible by giving government jobs to such a large number of unemployed youths. Therefore, the Government of Assam should focus on establishment of industries to solve the problem,” the Lakhimpur AAUA president and general secretary said.

They further demanded the government to take measures to provide subsidized loans to the unemployed youths of the state to set up small scale industries and ensure employment of 90 per cent of the local unemployed youths in all central, semi-central industries located in Assam.

