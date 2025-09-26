ABSU demands CBI enquiry into death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Thursday demanded a CBI enquiry over the unnatural death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg to find out possible foul play of certain people. The ABSU on Thursday sent a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through Kokrajhar DC urging him to initiate CBI inquiry into the incident.

The president of ABSU, Dipen Boro, in the memorandum said that the people of the state are anguished over the death of singer Zubeen Garg. He said there should be a CBI inquiry into the tragic and untimely demise of the beloved singer, music director, composer, and cultural icon. He added that his sudden and mysterious death had left an irreparable void not only in the field of Assamese and Bodo music but also in the hearts of millions who cherished his voice, artistry, and humanitarian spirit.

Boro said, “We firmly believe that the circumstances surrounding his death demand an impartial, transparent, and high-level enquiry. Therefore, we strongly urge the Government of Assam to hand over the investigation to the CBI so that truth is revealed, justice is ensured and the guilty are brought to book with the most stringent punishment.”

He also said that this was a matter of justice to a cultural legend whose contribution to society was unparalleled, and that his family and the uncountable fans across Assam and beyond deserve the truth and accountability.

He further requested the Chief Minister for his immediate intervention and decisive action to uphold justice, protect the cultural soul of Assam, and restore faith in the system. Let the truth prevail, let justice be done, and let Assam know that the voice of its people will not be silenced without accountability, he said.

