Accidents claimed 38 lives in Bokakhat in 2025, traffic and safety concerns rise

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In 2025, 261 minor and major road accidents occurred on the National Highway under the jurisdiction of Bokakhat police station, which claimed the lives of 38 people. On the other hand, 47 persons have been seriously injured, while 201 have suffered minor injuries. This means that on average, more than three people have died every month in road accidents. Many accidents were also settled through mutual understanding and allowed to pass without being officially registered.

The main causes identified for these accidents include narrow National Highways, lack of proper side berms on both sides of the road, poorly maintained roads, riding two-wheelers without helmets, carrying three passengers on two-wheelers, transporting people in goods vehicles, and, most importantly, driving under the influence of intoxicants. With more than 10,000 vehicles moving daily, this road has gradually lost its capacity to handle the increasing volume of traffic.

Furthermore, it was revealed during an interaction between police officials and journalists at Bokakhat police station on Tuesday that uncontrolled e-rickshaws in Bokakhat town often create severe traffic congestion, which also leads to frequent accidents. It is noteworthy that Sub-Inspector Paragjyoti Borgohain, who joined Bokakhat police station in October, held an interaction with Bokakhat journalists. Seeking their cooperation, the officer analyzed the various problems faced by Bokakhat.

Meanwhile, across Golaghat district this year, 1,075 accidents have occurred, resulting in 163 deaths. 545 people have been seriously injured and left disabled, while another 746 people sustained injuries of varying severity. Many have also been rendered permanently disabled for life.

In terms of crime as well, the year 2025 has been a distressing one for Bokakhat. Seventy-three criminals involved in illegal drug and narcotics production have been arrested, and the police have so far seized a total of Rs 10.5 lakh in cash from such offenders.

Also Read: One Killed, Three Critically Injured in Late-Night Road Accident in Margherita