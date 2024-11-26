AIUDF expels Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain, gives show cause notice to Nijam

A correspondent

Silchar: The AIUDF was further eroded as the party expelled its Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar for six years for his alleged hobnobbing with the ruling party. On the other hand, the AIUDF served a show cause notice to the Algapur MLA Nijam Uddin choudhury as his son Sadique Ahmed had joined the Raijor Dal on Monday.

Mudslinging among the top rank honchos of the AIUDF started to touch the peak during the last Lok Sabha election. Party supremo Badrauddin Ajmal blasted, in open dias, the party MLAs in Hailakandi after he was shown black flag amid “go back” slogan. The AIUDF failed in the Lok Sabha election miserably as the party could not win a single seat for the first time after its inception in 2005. Ajmal too was defeated by the Congress candidate Rokibul Hussain in Dhubri by a margin of more than 10 lakh votes.

After the poll debacle, the Ajmal brigade started the cleansing drive serving show cause notices to all the three party MLAs in Hailakandi. Finally on Sunday, the party expelled Zakir Hussain for six years. Explaining the move Ajmal said, Zakir did not care to furnish any reply to the two show cause notices.

Zakir, however, blamed Ajmal for the miserable performance in the recent election. Zakir even accused Ajmal of having tacit understanding with the Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury to defeat the party candidate Sahabu Islam Chowdhury in Karimganj. In spite of being the party chief, Badrauddin Ajmal in each and every election rally openly declared that the party candidate was too weak and would definitely be defeated, maintaining this Zakir said, Ajmal intentionally tried to dampen the spirit of the party workers to ensure defeat of Sahabul. Zakir said, he was now being made the scapegoat to shield the nefarious design of the party boss.

Refuting the charge of hobnobbing with the ruling party, Zakir said, being an MLA he welcomed the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit in Hailakandi.

