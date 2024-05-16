All Assam Students’ Union stages protest against increasing prices of essential goods in Nagaon District

NAGAON: As part of statewide agitation of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) against the increasing prices of essential commodities as well as life saving medicines in the state, Nagaon District unit of the students’ organization also staged ‘Bikhubh- Karyasushi’ near the office of the District Commissioner on Wednesday. The unit of the students’ organization also strongly criticized the BJP-led coalition government for its total failure in controlling the ‘price hike’ in the state.

Over hundred of students as well as other district portfolios of district unit of the organization participated in the stir and reverberated the air of the small town with various slogans against the government.

The district leaders of the organization alleged that the government exploited the people with some anti public decisions and urged government to exempt the people of the state from the unexpected ‘price-hike’ especially in essential commodities as well as life saving drugs in the state.

The group issued a warning, stating that in the days to come, a large-scale democratic movement will be launched in opposition to the government's anti-public actions if it is unable to regulate the cost of basic goods and life-saving medications.

Among the participants, Gauri Shankar Saikia, central finance secretary of the students’ organization, Simanta Bora and Kanka Jyoti Baruah, respectively the president and general secretary of the district unit were also present in the stir.

