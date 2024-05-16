AASU to hold protest over dilapidated condition of Bhuban Chandra Gogoi (BG) Road in Sivasagar town

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union is in the process of holding a protest against the departmental negligence in reconstruction of the Bhuban Chandra Gogoi (BG) Road connecting Sivasagar and Nazira in the heart of Sivasagar town.

On April 30, the Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union, expressing strong resentment against the concerned department and the contractor establishment for not taking timely steps for the construction of this busy BG Road connecting Nazira, another sub-division of Sivasagar district, in the middle of Sivasagar town, which is one of the main routes of transportation of many educational institutions, places where ancient monuments are located, had submitted a charter of demands to the Sivasagar District Commissioner and demanded reconstruction of the road at the earliest with a better quality construction method and time-bound course of action. Since after the completion of the 15 days, no measures have been taken to repair the road without paying heed to the demand of AASU.

