All Assam Students Union Sweeps Bhattadev University Student Union Elections

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: Bhattadev University Student Union (BUSU) election was held on Tuesday. Students quietly cast their peacefully,, and that same day, at night, the results were announced. Candidates from different organisation like ABVP, AASU, contested in the election. According to the result declared Nitu Haloi was elected as general secretary.

Rakesh Kumar Sarma was elected as president, Ankur Talukdar elected as vice president, Parag Talukdar as assistant general secretary, Harshest Sarma elected as major games secretary, Palash Talukdar elected as minor games secretary, Bishal Deka elected as cricket secretary, Juman Saloi elected as footbal secretary, Pradip Rai elected as debate & symposium secretary, Dibyajoyti Talukdar elected as cultural secretary, Nishanta Talukdar elected as boys’ common room, Nikita Deka elected as girls common room, Mayuri Rai elected as literary secretary, Krish Patgiri elected as social service secretary. All the candidates were from All Assam Students Union (AASU). After the results declaration, the students danced and exulted over the poll results in the university campus and took out a procession shouting slogans and bursting fire crackers and also smearing Holi colours on each other.

