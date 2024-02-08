All Assam Students’ Union to launch anti-CAA movement

DOOMDOOMA: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) would renew its anti-CAA movement if the central government tries to implement it. This was stated by AASU president Utpal Sarma while attending the 12th conference of its Tinsukia District Committee at Doomdooma as chief guest. By lashing out at the former AASU activists joining a political party, he said, “We cannot forget the sacrifices of our martyrs and added that 99% of our activists are working for the welfare of the society through various avenues of services. “Only 1% of such traitors among us cannot detract us from our path of struggle.”

The conference held under the auspices of Doomdooma Regional Students Union began on February 2 at Doomdooma Town Field and concluded on February 4. The programme got underway on the first day with a marathon race for both boys and girls followed by blood donation by the AASU activists at Doomdooma 30-bedded FRU inaugurated by incharge of the hospital Dr Ashma Ghazanvi. The three day long conference organized various competitions on dance and music besides holding its important delegate session which elected Satya Borgohain of Tinsukia Regional Students’ Union (TRSU) as president and Pratima Neog of Doomdooma Regional Students Union (DRSU) as secretary for the next tenure of the Tinsukia District Committee.

On the concluding day, a huge cultural procession was taken out where cultural teams of various ethnic groups of the region took part. The prize distribution and open session began thereafter under the presidentship of Raja Balimora, president of Tinsukia District Students Union.

