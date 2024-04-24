Delhi NCR Bodo Sahitya Sabha (DNBSS) celebrates Rongjali Bwisagu in New Delhi

KOKRAJHAR: The Delhi NCR Bodo Sahitya Sabha (DNBSS), celebrated the Rongjali Bwisagu-2024 with two days of colourful programme with gaiety and merriment on April 20 and April 21 at the PTS Community Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.

As per reports received from Dipamoni Brahma, Publicity Secretary of DNBTA, the function was graced by Dr. Surath Narzary, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) as the chief guest. The colourful event was also attended by Dr. Pranab Jyoti Narzary, Secretary of BSS, P.N. Khrimey, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Delhi) and Nodal officer of SPUNER, J. Maivio, Member of the Monitoring Committee, MHA and Sharmishtha Barman, General Secretary of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), Delhi chapter as guests of honour. The guests delivered a resourceful speech concerning the Bodo culture and expressed euphoria on having been able to be a part of the celebration. The function consisted of song and dance performances by the Bodo residents of Delhi including song performances by an invited popular singer from Assam Phungja Muchahary.

On the concluding ceremony, an interactive discussion on the Bodo language, literature and culture and various associated issues were held with the representatives of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha led by its president Dr. Surath Narzary and Secretary Dr. Pranab Jyoti Narzary at the Bodoland Bhawan, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The General Secretary of the Delhi NCR Bodo Sahitya Sabha (DNBSS), Dr. Dharitri Narzary apprised the BSS president of the various activities and objectives carried out by the DNBTA and the future plans of activities. The president of the DNBSS Prof. Nirala Ramchiary in his welcome address briefed about the genesis of the DNBSS and informed about the various issues concerning the future activities of BSS in Delhi where collaborative work with the BSS was required such as organizing joint collaborative conferences on various topics related to the language, literature and culture in Delhi, to set up a Bodo Study Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) or at Delhi University (DU) and a proposal for setting up of a Bodo Cultural Centre in Delhi etc. He handed over a memorandum listing of such issues/proposals to the BSS president.

Further, he urged the BSS to take the initiative to develop the literature on science and technology such as medical science, computer science, engineering etc. by involving more Bodo intellectuals from those areas.

Atul Basumatary, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Defence, GoI, appreciated the initiative taken by the current governing body of the BSS led by Dr. Surath Narzay and urged the BSS to be more inclusive and accommodate the positive suggestions of Bodo intellectuals towards the development of Bodo community. The members of the Delhi NCR Bodo Sahitya Sabha actively participated in the discussions.

Dr. Surath Narzary, BSS president and the chief guest, expressed happiness over the formation of DNBSS by the intellectuals, academicians and progressive Bodo people in Delhi. He expressed his hope to work together with those seminal persons of the DNBSS and urged them to contribute to the development, protection and spread of the language, literature and culture of the Bodo community in the heart of the capital city- New Delhi and to the overall Bodo community.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nalbari district administration arranged a special training for women polling workers

Also Watch: