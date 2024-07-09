All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) Organizes Rally in Kokrajhar to Combat Rising Anti-Social Activities and Social Evils

KOKRAJHAR: The All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) on Monday organized a rally against the rising cases of anti-social activities such as drugs, gambling, rape, and murder and child marriage in Korajhar. The rally commenced from Bhotgaon and culminated at Kokrajhar HS and MP School playground.

The president of ABMSU Taison Hussain dwelt in length about the harmful effects of the drug and called all to join hands in fighting the menace which is destroying the society, especially the youths. He said the society should keep a strict vigil on the use of anti-social elements including drugs, alcohols and gambling so that the coming generations could be free from such kinds of social evils. He also expressed his concern over the rise in cases of rape and child marriage. He urged the Assam government and BTR administration to take stringent action against the unlawful activities. A criminal is a criminal, irrespective of identity and they must face severe punishments under the law, he added.

