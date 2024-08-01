Anfar Foundation and Nagaon District Body Building Association Distribute E-Rickshaws to Economically Backward Widows

NAGAON: Anfar Foundation, Hojai, a prominent NGO of the middle Assam in association with Nagaon District Body Building and Power Lifting Association ceremonially distributed E-rickshaws among seven selected economically backward widows of Nagaon town under income generation project at a prestigious function held at the auditorium of Nagaon Kollul Sangskritik Gosthi on Wednesday.

The project is a unique effort being initiated by the Anfar Foundation , Hojai, to improve livelihoods of the economically backward people across the region.

Mushtaq Anfar, the chief of the Anfar Foundation, local MLA Rupak Sarma and former MLA of Nagaon LAC Dr Durlav Chamua attended the distribution ceremony as the special guests. Kapinjal Sarma and Gautam Kalita, the executive president and general secretary of Nagaon District Body Building and Power Lifting Association respectively mentored the ceremonial distribution of E-rickshaws among seven selected widows from economically backward.

While addressing the occasion, local MLA Rupak Sarma appreciated the initiative of Anfar Foundation as well as Nagaon District Body Building and Power Lifting Association and mentioned that although the district administration prepared a strict guidelines for E-rickshaws movement in the town areas, yet he would try to make special relaxation in some extent for these E-rickshaws’ movement especially in municipality areas here. Sarma also applauded body building and power lifting association for initiating such event.

