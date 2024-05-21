Assam: New rules framed to streamline plying of e-rickshaws in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: To streamline the electric rickshaws in Dibrugarh, the District Transport Department has decided to colour the e-rickshaw for its proper identification. Due to the heavy plying of e-rickshaws in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), the traffic has been affected. It has been found that around 150 e-rickshaws without permission has been plying in AMCH road causing problem for smooth traffic. Only 23 e-rickshaws were earlier permitted to ply in the AMCH but the numbers have tripled in last two years. Talking to The Sentinel, District Transport Officer Hirakjyoti Deka said, “We have received numerous complaints regarding the unauthorised e-rickshaw plying in AMCH road. We held a meeting recently and discussed the issue and decided to give permission to only 30 e-rikshaws to ply in AMCH. With proper police verification and valid documents, the drivers can ply their e-rikshaws.”

“We have also decided to colour the e-rickshaws for streamlining them. Through colour they will be easily identified,” he said. The unregulated movement of e-rickshaws has caused traffic congestion which has been witnessed in some areas and these vehicles are blatantly violating the traffic rules and resulting in a plethora of challenges for daily commuters.

Similarly, due to some unauthorised three-wheelers, the Dibrugarh town has been facing huge traffic snarls because most of the three-wheelers after not having the requisite permission are easily plying their vehicles in Dibrugarh. Despite crackdown and hefty fines by the transport department, they still ply their vehicles in Dibrugarh causing huge traffic problem.

