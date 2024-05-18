Anti-rhino poaching strategies discussed at 2nd task force meeting in Kaziranga

Kaziranga: The second meeting of the Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force was held on Thursday at Kaziranga to review the existing rhino protection measures, forest-police coordination, deployment of existing Forest Protection Forces, and strengthening of the intelligence networks.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said, “The key agenda of the meeting was to review the existing rhino protection measures, forest-police coordination, deployment of existing Forest Protection forces, and strengthening of the intelligence networks.”

Presentations were made by Forest and Police officials from the 4 Rhino-bearing areas.

The Task Force made several crucial recommendations to bolster anti-poaching efforts, particularly in light of the increasing rhino population.

With the increase in the Rhino population due to concerted efforts of the Government of Assam, Rhinos are increasingly venturing into newer areas, including Bura Chapori and Majuli, as seen over the last 2 years.

The Task Force recommended that the vulnerability of the newer areas be mapped and measures identified, including the setting up of forest camps and patrol routes,” Sonali Ghosh said.

The Task Force also recommended including additional members in the Committee - IGPs (CR, NR, ER), DFOs from Nagaon, Golaghat, and Jorhat territorial divisions and the Commandants of the Assam Forest Protection Force) for greater coordination and strengthening of the surveillance.

The Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve also stressed the importance of conducting regular meetings in all rhino-bearing areas in district areas.

“Regular coordination meetings in all rhino-bearing areas were recommended to be conducted at the district level to increase operational capabilities,” Sonali Ghosh said.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to all stakeholders for their unwavering commitment to protecting Assam’s wildlife.

The meeting was chaired by Harmeet Singh, Special DGP and senior police officials, including IGPs (STF) and (CR), SPs of Rhino bearing areas and senior forest officials, including Field Director Kaziranga and other directors and DFOs.

Known for its one-horned rhinoceros population, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The park also houses a significant number of Bengal tigers, making it a tiger reserve. Other animals you can spot here include elephants, wild water buffaloes, and various species of deer. Kaziranga offers a plethora of activities for nature and wildlife lovers including elephant safaris, nature walks and jeep rides. (ANI)

