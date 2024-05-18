Bodoland Territorial Council asks educational institutions to observe Bodo Medium Day

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Thursday has directed all the educational institutions, government and semi-government offices under the entrusted departments of BTR to observe the Boro Bijwng San (Bodo Medium Day) in a befitting manner on May 18. The Secretary of Education department, BTC, as per approval of the CEM of BTC, has issued the direction to observe the day on the occasion of introduction of Bodo language as medium of instruction in the schools of Assam without affecting normal functioning of offices.

It may be mentioned that Bodo was introduced as a medium of instruction in Assam on May 18, 1968 in primary level. Bodo has reached the university level as MIL and up to class-XII as medium of instruction. The Bodo language was included in the 8th schedule of the Indian languages in 2003 after the signing of BTC accord and Bodo became the associate official language of Assam after signing of BTR accord in 2020.

