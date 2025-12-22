Aranya Suraksha Samiti Assam (ASSA) organizes Birds’ Festival in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Aranya Suraksha Samiti Assam (ASSA) organized the Birds’ Festival on Saturday at Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bagaribari of Kokrajhar district, near Mahamaya reserve forest in Bodoland Territorial Region. In a daylong programme, students participated in drawing birds and recited poems and songs. They also sang Sanskrit songs and delivered speeches on the diversity of birds.

Secretary General of ASSA, Dr Hari Charan Das, in his speech welcomed the winter guests (migratory birds) which flock to various wetlands of western Assam in winter and also to Mahamaya reserve forest. Dr Das spoke about the white-backed vulture and migratory Himalayan Griffon as the pride of Mahamaya reserve forest.

He appealed to the students to take part in conservation of the birds by watching, closely observing, and studying bird behaviour in the vicinity of Mahamaya forest. Talking to The Sentinel, Dr Das informed that there was a good number of wetlands in western Assam including Sareswar, Silai, Madhukuti, Hakama, Tamrannga, Koyakujia, and Urpad, which were important aquatic and avian habitats.

“In recent surveys carried out by different forest divisions, roughly 1.5 lakh migratory birds including ruddy shelduck, snipe, mallard, and teals have been found flocking to 37 wetlands located in western Assam,” Dr Das informed.

