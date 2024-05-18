Asom Gana Parishad condoles demise of former Education Minister Thaneswar Boro

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district committee of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has expressed deep condolence at the demise of party’s ex-president-cum-former Assam Education Minister.

Notably, Thaneswar Boro breathed his last on Friday morning at the age of 85. He succumbed to cardiac arrest at around 7:08am. He was receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). According to reports Boro had been battling complications related to longstanding heart condition. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GMCH.

In a condolence note, Lakhimpur district committee of AGP said that the demise of Thaneswar Boro is an inreparable loss for the State. Thaneswar Boro has left behind a legacy marked by his significant contributions to Assam’s educational landscape during his tenure as Education Minister. He played a crucial role in shaping the state’s education policies. His initiatives were pivotal,” the condolence note said.

The condolence note further said, “As ex-President of AGP Boro played pivotal role in shaping the party’s vision and strategies. He spearheaded the nationalistic political movement in Assam. He was instrumental in advocating for the rights and welfare of the people of the State. He put particular focus for the comprehensive betterment of the marginalized communities.” At his demise, AGP central committee finance secretary Jayanta Khaond, organizational secretary Deuti Das, executive member Dhanmoni Dutta, district president Dipak Bordoloi, secretaries Bolin Das and Pradip Hazarika and the president and secretaries of the Lakhimpur, Nowboicha, Bihpuria, Ranganadi, Dhakuakhana constituency committees expressed condolence and extended their sympathy to the bereaved family. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Also Read: Assam: Missing Class 10 Student Recovered from Brahmaputra River

Also Watch: