Assam: All Moran Students’ Union organizes a felicitation programme for meritorious students of HSLC, HS final examinations 2024

TINSUKIA: “Success cannot be achieved by individual efforts alone. Success can always be achieved by collective efforts,” said Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul while addressing the students and guardians at the award giving and felicitation programme of the meritorious students of the Moran community organised by All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) in collaboration with its educational trust at the auditorium of Doomdooma College as chief guest on Sunday. The District Commissioner further said that the students who were awarded and congratulated for their success attained their success with the contributions of all their family members including parents, teachers and the society.

A total of 230 students belonging to Moran community who passed the HSLC and Higher Secondary final examinations 2024 with more than 75 per cent marks were felicitated at the function. The meeting chaired by AMSU president Palindra Moran was addressed by Professor Rajib Handique of History Department of Gauhati University as keynote speaker.

The programme also witnessed presentation of various academic excellence awards like AMSU Educational Trust, Ghanakanta Moran Educational Award, Sri Sri Lihing Chandra Mahanta Educational Award, Robin Moran Memorial Educational Award,Dr Phatik Chandra Baruah Educational Award etc. A new edition of the quarterly magazine of AMSU ‘Soumar Kanchioli’ was released in the meeting by the Principal of Doomdooma College Dr Kamaleshwar Kalita.

