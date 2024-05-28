Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad stage a protest against sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: As per initiative taken by the central committee of the organization on Monday, the Lakhimpur district unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest in Lakhimpur district too decrying the increase in the prices of essential commodities. The AJYCP leaders and supporters of the district gathered in the district headquarter and raised their voice against the skyrocketing costs of everyday items. During the demonstration, the protesters highlighted the severe impact on food items and life-saving medicines, demanding immediate intervention of the Government of Assam.

It should be noted here that following the conclusion of poll process of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the State, the prices of all essential commodities have risen sharply in the state which has put the common people in a critical condition with regard to procuring their daily needs. There is a lot of concern among the people of the State about the unexpected price hike of essential commodities. Despite such circumstances, the governments at the Centre and in the State has been seen taking no steps to bring the increase in the prices of the essential commodities under control. Rather the governments have deluded the public with ridiculous statement regarding the issue. The Lakhimpur district unit of AJYCP has strongly protested the price hike and demanded the government to control the same by initiating immediate steps. In support of the demand that activists of the organization demonstrated a three-hour-long sit-in North Lakhimpur town on Monday in front of the District Commissioner’s office. During the demonstration, the protesters rented the air by shouting various slogans to flay Government of Assam and Supply Minister Ranjeet Das regarding the issue.

By initiating the protest programme, the organization submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding his immediate intervention to control the price hike. In the memorandum, Lakhimpur AJYCP president Hiranya Dutta, general secretary Arun Gogoi said, “The recent abnormal price hike of various essential commodities like life saving medicines, food items, fuel products etc. has caused disturbance to the common public in the State.’’

