Assam: 13-Year-Old Dies Mysteriously After Meeting Parents at Bongaon Observation Home, Investigation Underway

A correspondent

Boko: A mysterious incident came to light from the observation home situated in Bongaon under Boko Police Station on Wednesday. A 13-year-old teen died just a few hours after his parents met him in the observation home. According to his parents, the teen was brought to the observation home on November 8 by Paltan Bazar Police and was allegedly involved in theft under the influence of drugs. After an hour of the teen's parents leaving, the parents were again called from the observation home that their son was admitted to the Bamunigaon Model Hospital. However, parents found out that their son had died, "we don't know the reason for the death of our son, even doctors did not tell us anything". Boko Police reached the home and started investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Boko Police Officer in charge, Phanindra Nath, said that the observation home's staff informed the teen he was admitted to the GMCH a few days back as he was not well, and after a night he was released from the GMCH. "According to the staff, today also he was not well, so they admitted him again in the Bamunigaon Model Hospital," added OC Phanindra Nath. OC Nath also said that the body of the teen will be sent to the GMCH for the postmortem reports. It is to be mentioned that the observation home was established by the Assam Government's Social Welfare Department in the year of 2006-07 under the Juvenile Justice Act-2000.

