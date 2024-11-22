Assam: Review meeting for safai karmacharis held in Sonitpur District

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Safai Karmacharis (Department of Social Justice and Empowerment), Government of Assam, Baijnath Basfore, accompanied by Commission Member Priyanka Basfore, conducted a three-day visit to Sonitpur District. As part of the visit, a review meeting was held with the heads of various departments of the district administration, officials, and representatives of organizations representing safai karmacharis. The meeting took place at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur.

The District Commissioner, Ankur Bharali, welcomed the dignitaries on behalf of the district administration. In his welcome address, he emphasized the critical role played by safai karmacharis in maintaining cleanliness and implementing sanitation initiatives. He also highlighted the Assam State Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act, 2023, and its various mandates, reiterating the district administration's commitment to adhering to its provisions, including ensuring the payment of minimum wages to safai karmacharis. Shri Bharali underscored the importance of AADHAR card registration to enable safai karmacharis to access various central and state government schemes and suggested coordination with the Assistant Labour Commissioner and municipal boards to facilitate the process.

During the meeting, Basfore reviewed the progress made in improving the social, economic, and educational conditions of safai karmacharis and their families. He inquired about the facilities and schemes available to them and whether these were being effectively availed. He and his team had previously visited several municipal areas under the district, including Dhekiajuli, Rangapara, and Tezpur, to inspect living standards and ensure compliance with minimum wage provisions.

Key issues discussed included the timely payment of monthly wages to safai karmacharis, the provision of safety gear, uniforms, and regular medical check-ups, and enrollment in schemes like ESI, PF, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana, and Suraksha Yojana, addressing concerns related to proper housing, construction of community halls, water supply, and drainage in residential areas of safai karmacharis, and ensuring scholarships for children of safai karmacharis and their proper implementation in schools. Basfore urged municipal board officials to address these issues promptly and directed safai karmacharis to cooperate with the administration to ensure their concerns are resolved effectively. He encouraged them to be aware of the benefits provided by the Assam Government and emphasized the importance of educating their children, maintaining clean surroundings, and fighting against social evils like drug abuse.

Priyanka Basfore emphasized the importance of women's empowerment within the community, stating that empowering women is essential for strengthening households and overall development.

In his closing remarks, the District Commissioner urged all department heads to ensure that no eligible beneficiary from the safai karmachari community is deprived of government schemes. He commended the Assam State Commission for Safai Karmacharis Act as a significant step by the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government, in addressing the issues of safai karmacharis.

Also Read: Assam: Child safety week concludes at SOS Childrens' Village, Hojai

Also Watch: