Assam: 13th Death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika observed at Doomdooma

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Allied Gas Services, Doomdooma - a star distributor of Tinsukia Division Indane Divisional Office - the 13th death anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed at Doomdooma Natyamandir on Tuesday.

In the beginning the ceremonial light was lit infront of Sudhakantha’s portrait by Dilip Talukdar, Divisional LPG Head, Tinsukia Division Indane Division Office. In his speech he spoke briefly about Sudhakantha’s manifold contributions towards Assamese culture.

The musical night titled, “Pratidhwani Sunu” was inaugurated by Dr Kamleswar Kalita, Principal, Doomdooma college while Sujit Kumar Baruah, Partner, Allied Gas Services, welcomed the guests.

The programme began with a chorus “Xei Mrityu Aparajeya” presented by the local women artists. AIR artists Mugdhajyoti Mahanta and others presented various songs of Sudhakantha. The special attraction of the programme - a dance drama composed by Gautam Medhi and choreographed by Juli Mahajan - made the audience nostalgic. It ended with the famous recitation of Dr Amarjyoti Chaudhury’s ‘Eta Gan Sekh Hol’ - which he had composed and recited at the time of death of Sudhakantha on November 5, 2011 along with musical accompaniment of noted musician Rupam Talukdar.

Towards the end, Jhumoir Samrat Padmashree Dulal Manki mesmerized the audience with the song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”. The packed audience inside the auditorium rose on their feet to sing the song along with him as a spontaneous response.

The 13th death anniversary of Sudhakantha was also observed by Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha in the morning with his president, Bimala Baruah lighting the lamp infront of his portrait.

