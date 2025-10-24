Assam: 15th Foundation Day of Binapani Kala Niketan celebrated in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur’s reputed art institution ‘Binapani Kala Niketan,’ dedicated to nurturing young talents in fine arts, celebrated its 15th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm and colour at the Baliram Lahkar Hall of the Asomiya Club, Tezpur.

The two-day celebration began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Abala Kalita, mother of the institution’s Principal, Bapdhan Kalita. A drawing competition marked the start of the programme, inaugurated by Provis Rahi, a faculty member from the Fine Arts Department of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezpur University. A major attraction of the event was a painting exhibition featuring works by 24 young students of the institution. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika, Principal of Tezpur College, who appreciated the creativity and skill of the budding artists. The main session of the day, anchored by cultural activist Archana Das, featured Principal and artist Bapdhan Kalita, who elaborated on the journey, objectives, and artistic mission of Binapani Kala Niketan over the past 15 years.

Attending as chief guest, Dr Kalyan Kumar Hazarika, Controller of Examinations, Cotton University, delivered an enlightening address on the diverse dimensions of fine arts. Referring to Leonardo da Vinci’s world-renowned Mona Lisa, he explored the universal depth and emotional power of painting as an art form.

As a special part of the celebration, 13 former students who had been conferred the ‘Shilpa Ratna’ title were honoured with felicitation certificates by Dr Kalyan Kumar Hazarika, Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika, and Pankaj Baruah.

The honoured alumni were Shreya Madhukalya, Sneha Madhukalya, Anindita Saikia, Aditya Manash Kashyap, Sujata Sarma, Debashree Dutta, Gargi Kalita, Alankrita Kalita, Nilanjana Saikia, Trinoyona Sarma, Anisha Handique, Liza Haloi, and Swagata Devi.

