Assam: 28th Wangala Festival in West Karbi Anglong Celebrates Unity and Cultural Heritage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Dongkamukam: The 28th edition of Wangala festival organized by the Karbi Anglong A’chik Cultural Society (KAACS) which was held from November 5 to November 7 at Rajendra memorial LP school playground West Karbi Anglong ended successfully despite of heavy downpour on Wednesday evening.

On the concluding day, local MLA Rupsing Teron attended as chief guest In his speech he lauded that this festival has brought the entire community together. “Not only united Garos but it has brought our neighbours like Karbis, Tiwas, Nepalis, Bodos etc to visit the Wangala site these days and that signifies unity in diversity.”

He mentioned that the twin districts to be a mini India where different tribes or races and religion reside. “When a variety of flowers grow in a garden, it appears quite lovely; this is also true here,” he said. He finally asked the community to carry forward the movement for the preservation of culture.

In the evening prizes were distributed to the winners. In the cultural night programme renowned artist from Tura, Meghalaya Jitupan Bora mesmerized several thousand audience the whole night. Local artistes also performed.

The community observe the festival to appease their God of Giver ‘Misi Saljong’ whom the community believed to be the giver of rice, wheat, vegetables, fruits etc and without dedicating it to their God they never take.

Presided by president KAACS, Sajendra Sangma the meeting was also attended by chairman Minority Development Board Prakash Sangma, KAGU president Martin Marak, Ex President KAACS Niharson Sangma and others.

