Meghalaya: NEHU Students, Faculty Intensify Protest, Demand Resignations of VC and Registrar

Correspondent

SHILLONG: At North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), tensions have reached the breaking point as students and faculty intensify demands for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, along with Registrar Omkar Singh and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, over alleged administrative failings and incompetency.

The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), with the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) NEHU Unit, has led an indefinite hunger strike, entering its third day on Thursday, with additional actions including a blockade of campus gates and effigy burning to express growing frustration with the administration.

The Vice Chancellor attempted to address the grievances by proposing an inquiry committee to examine complaints about the Registrar and Deputy Registrar; however, students have rejected this proposal, insisting that the matter requires more immediate action.

Students argue that the Vice Chancellor’s proposal to form an inquiry committee is vague and insufficient, particularly given the lengthy complaints that have been raised since October.

NEHU Student’s Union (NEHUSU) leader Toniho S Kharsati, talking to the media, dismissed this as inadequate and overdue, saying, “The Vice Chancellor has given a very unclear, very vague answer that he will form a committee to address issues that we have highlighted since October.”

Kharsati criticized the timing, stating that such action should have been taken when initial complaints were raised months ago by staff and faculty. “The Vice Chancellor missed the bus on this; we’re not willing to wait any longer.”

Though Prof. Shukla tried to engage with the students in an informal talk, students remain resolute in their demands for leadership change.

Kharsati emphasized their stance: “We are very firm with our decision. Our demand is to remove the Vice Chancellor because of his incompetency. He asked for 10 more days, but we believe waiting in these conditions is unacceptable. This hunger strike will continue until the Vice Chancellor resigns.”

The protest escalated with students locking the university gates, forcing the administration’s attention. The student leader explained, “This act of locking the gates was our only option to get the Vice Chancellor to hear us. He attended events and a press conference while we were here on hunger strike, starving for 50 hours. We will keep the gates closed and continue the strike until he addresses our demands.”

Meanwhile, amidst all these happenings at the university, in an official response, Vice Chancellor of the North Eastern Hill University, Prof. PS Shukla, on Thursday assured to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the demand for the removal of the registrar and Deputy registrar.

In his letter to the NEHUSU president, Prof. Shukla has acknowledged that there are some issues raised against these individuals by the student’s community, demanding the removal of the registrar and Deputy registrar.

“The university has some rules and regulations in place to deal with such issues. As a vice chancellor, my role is to safeguard those rules and regulations under constitutional provisions.

“Therefore, I am going to call a meeting of the Executive Council to form an inquiry committee within November 11. Based on the finding of the inquiry report, appropriate actions will be taken,” the VC said.

“I, as Vice Chancellor, agree in principle for the appointment of Pro Vice-Chancellors for facilitating the administration for Tura campus and Shillong campus following rules and regulations as per University Ordinances at the earliest (by the 30th of November 2024),” he stated.

Appealing to the agitating students to call off their protest, the VC said, “I request and urge you to kindly call off the agitation so the normalcy returns in the university.”

The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA) have endorsed the students’ demands, condemning what they describe as a pervasive “misuse of power” within the administration. Both groups support NEHUSU’s broader call for improved campus conditions, including the need for better amenities such as clean drinking water, WiFi, an ambulance service, and hostel fee revisions.

With strong faculty backing, student leaders reaffirmed their resolve, signalling that the hunger strike and other protest actions would persist until significant administrative changes are made.

Also Read: Meghalaya: NEHU Vice Chancellor Clarifies on Students' Demands

Also Watch: