Assam: 29th death anniversary of journalist Parag Kumar Das observed in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The 29th death anniversary of journalist Parag Kumar Das was observed in Sivasagar at the initiative of the Xochetan Nagarik Xamaj of Sivasagar recently. Journalist Pranjal Rajguru explained the significance of the memorial meeting of late Parag Kumar Das, held at the residence of eminent litterateur Samsul Barik.

Senior journalist Monirul Islam Bora highlighted the uncompromising journalist Parag Kumar Das’ challenging journey in the field of journalism. Bora also spoke at length about the birth of papers ‘Agaan’, ‘Budhbaar’ edited by Parag Kumar Das, the constitutional rights of the Bhumiputras over the resources of Assam, Parag Kumar Das’s views on the struggle for independence by ULFA.

Another senior journalist Khairuddin Ahmed regretted that none of the journalists’ organisations in Sivasagar had taken the initiative to observe the commemoration of martyr journalist Parag Kumar Das.

Drawing a reference to Xudhakantha’s song titled ‘Tej Dila, Pran Dila Deka Bandhu’, singer Avanti Borgohain reviewed the lifespan of Parag Kumar Das.

Eminent citizen Ansar Uddin Bora opined that late Parag Kumar Das was one of the among those who pioneered the economic revolution in modern Assam.

In the commemoration programme, other speakers like Surendra Nath Mohan, Asadullah, Forid mentioned that Parag Kumar Das has become more relevant in today’s challenging journalism.

Paying tribute to the slain journalist, Samsul Barik stated that Parag Kumar Das’s writings should be included in school textbooks.

