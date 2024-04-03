OBITUARY Tamujar Rahman

Tamujar Rahman a prominent citizen, social worker and an active member of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) inhabitant of Patrapur village near Baihata Chariali of Kamrup breathed his last on March 30 at GMCH after a brief illness. He was 57. Born to Tabib Ali and Taslima Begum he was second eldest among his siblings. He was an avid agro-entrepreneur and had undergone training in multiple government sponsored workshops across the country and had also ventured into construction business under the Department of Irrigation, Government of Assam.

He was actively associated with a number of religious and socio-cultural organisations and was serving as Vice-President of AGP Singarpara regional unit; advisor to Nabarup Anchalik Rongali Bihu Samiti, Patrapur; advisor to Patrapur Masjid Committee; advisor to Singarpara Gyan Malini Xahitya Xabha; secretary of Patrapur Idgah Committee among others. He was a close aide of Former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA and Minister, Late Moidul Islam Bora.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and well wishers. Kamalpur MLA, Diganta Kalita; Former Kamalpur MLA,Satyabrat Kalita; President of Kamrup Zila Xahitya Xabha, Dr. Nripendra Nath Talukdar; Former Principal of Vidya Bharati College, Dr. Bhubaneswar Deka ; Former Rajya Sabha MP and Assam BJP Minority Morcha President Santiuse Kujur have expressed condolence to the bereaved family members. A number of organizations and institutions including Tangla Media Circle, Udalguri chapter of Assam Press Correspondents Union have also mourned his untimely demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

Also Read: Assam Forest and Environment Department collects more than Rs 203 crore as royalty in 2023-2024 financial year

Also Watch: