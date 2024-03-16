Assam: 6th Bn SSB seizes timber logs near Indo-Bhutan border

KOKRAJHAR: In a continuing effort, the 6th Bn SSB on Wednesday seized a tractor loaded with Gamari logs from Ambari area near Indo-Bhutan border. Sources from the SSB said based on specific information about some people smuggling wood by tractor near Ambari village , a special patrolling party of B-Coy, Dadgari carried out a search operation and seized 150 CFT of Gamari wood worth Rs 1,40,000 and tractor with Registration no. As-13 AC/2054 worth Rs. 4,00000. One person identified as Sanjay Mashshary of Dingkiabari under Runikhata police station was apprehended. Later, the seizure with the apprehended smuggler was handed over to the forest range office at Runikhata for further course of action.

