Assam: 7th National Naturopathy Day observed at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 7th National Naturopathy Day was celebrated at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) on Monday. The event was organized by the National AYUSH Mission, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy of the University. The event was attended by Prof. Mridul Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, MSSV; Dr. Shoshi Sonowal, Joint Director of AYUSH, Guwahati; Dr. Nibul Gogoi, Deputy Director of AYUSH, Guwahati; and Dr. Phani Pathak, Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon.

The speakers delivered thought-provoking explanations about the importance and needs of naturopathy. The event was also attended by Dr. Rahul Debnath, District Nodal Officer, AYUSH, Nagaon; Shravan Kumar Bora, District Program Officer, National AYUSH Mission, Nagaon; Kushal Thakuria, Principal Secretary of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha and the Coordinator of the University; Dr. Bichitra Bikash, Deputy Registrar (Academic); faculty members; employees; and students.

Dr. Madhan Bora, Dr. Donirung Reang, assistant professor, and yoga instructor Ravi Prasad Sarmah, along with students Dolly Boro and Subhan Deka from the Department of Yoga Science and Naturopathy, Guwahati Unit, discussed the importance of yoga, the need for various therapies, etc. They also presented a practical demonstration session on therapy. Dr. Sarat Hazarika, the registrar of the university, welcomed the distinguished guests to the event while Dr. Sumi Daa-Dhara mentored the entire event.

