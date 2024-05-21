Assam: 9 murder accused surrender before Mangaldai Police

MANGALDAI: A total of nine villagers accused in the sensational killing of a criminal namely Arifuddin of Magurmari village under Dhula Police Station on the wee hours of May 12 has surrendered before Mangaldai Police Station on the evening of May 19. They have been arrested in connection with case number 131/2024 under section 147/ 148/149/302 of Indian Penal Code registered in Mangaldai Police Station. The police on Monday produced all the surrendered accused before the Judicial Court at Mangaldai who remanded them to the judicial custody in Mangaldai Jail. Earlier, Mangaldai Police on May 12 had arrested one villager in connection with the killing of Arifuddin.

It may be recalled here that on the early hours of May 12, the deceased Arifuddin led a gang of fifty criminals to commit robbery in the residence of one Abul Hussain of Ga Dhowa Sar (Badamor Sar) village under Mangaldai Police Station and looted away a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh. However on hearing the hue and cry, the alert villagers arrived on the spot and offered a strong resistance to the gang of criminals causing severe injuries to the gang including Arifuddin. The gang members immediately shifted injured Arifuddin to Mangaldai Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mention may be made here that the deceased Arifuddin known for his involvement in land grabbing, robbery and other criminal activities in the vast sar areas of river Brahmaputra was earlier arrested by Dalgaon Police on the first week of January of 2019 and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

