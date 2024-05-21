Vedic mathematics workshop concludes at Shankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Dhubri

DHUBRI: A two-day vedic mathematics workshop conducted by Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Bangaigaon Division, Assam affiliated to Akhil Bhartiya Siksha Sangansthan Vidyabharti in Shankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Dhubri from May 18, concluded on Monday. The workshop was attended by 35 teachers from various Niketan in lower Assam while Head of Regional Vedic Mathematics, Mahananda Das conducted the workshop as the chief instructor. The workshop was attended by Hemant Kumar Deb, Kandarpa Das, Principal of Dhubri Niketan, Debendra Nath Roy and Banoj Kumar Roy as trainers. The life of Bharati Krishna Tirthaji, the restorer of vedic mathematics was highlighted and 16 Sutras and 13 Sub-Sutras of Vedic Mathematics were discussed in detail and practical lessons were given to the teachers.

Also Read: Assam: New rules framed to streamline plying of e-rickshaws in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: