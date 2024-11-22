Assam: AAU-CPCRS Tinsukia held a pomelo promotion and awareness program under ICAR's Fruit Research Project

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: A promotional cum awareness programme on pomelo fruits was successfully organized by AAU-Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station (CPCRS), Tinsukia, on Thursday under the ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project on Fruits. The initiative aimed to highlight the genetic diversity of pomelo fruits conserved at AAU-CPCRS, Tinsukia, and to raise awareness about their conservation, medicinal value, and market potential across India. The program featured an exhibition showcasing 18 distinct pomelo selections. An organoleptic test was conducted to evaluate the quality and sensory characteristics of the fruits, assessed by an expert committee. The event drew the participation of over 50 farmers and stakeholders from various districts. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. RK Kakoti, Chief Scientist, AAU-CPCRS, who emphasized the significance of pomelo fruits in conserving genetic resources for future generations, improving the socioeconomic conditions of farmers, and enhancing awareness about their medicinal properties. Among those present at the event were Dr. Surjya Chutia, Principal, Tinsukia College; Deepak Meena, District Agriculture Officer, Tinsukia; and Rajit Dutta, Associate

Director of Agriculture, besides other guests. The pummelo exhibition and organoleptic evaluation program were officially inaugurated by senior journalist Amulya Khatoniar, who highlighted the importance of promoting pomelo cultivation and exploring its market potential.

