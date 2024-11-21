Assam: Dhubri Medical College Hosts Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Program

A correspondent

DHUBRI: Antimicrobial resistance awareness was held among students, healthcare professionals, and nursing staff of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

The awareness campaign was held under the guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Anku Moni Saikia, Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Department of Microbiology, Dhubri Medical College Hospital, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dhubri Branch, which organized a continuing medical education CME on November 19 on the occasion of Antimicrobial resistance awareness to commemorate the world antimicrobial resistance awareness week WAAW 2024 from November 18 to November 24.

A hospital infection manual prepared by the Department of Microbiology, Dhubri Medical College Hospital, was released in CME in an inaugural ceremony.

"Educate, Advocate, Act Now" was this year's theme, and a theme-based walkathon of 4 km starting from the administrative building, Dhubri Medical College, to the railway crossing near the Bidyapara Police traffic point to bring awareness to the community against irrational use of antibiotics and antibiotic misuse was flagged off by Prof. Anku Moni Saikia.

A poster competition on the CME program began at 5 Pm featured esteemed experts in various medical fields. Prof. Dr. Lahari Saikia (Gauhati Medical College Hospital) deliberates on an important topic on how to rationalize the use of antibiotics in various infectious diseases and in critical care settings.

Dr. Nishanta Thakuria, I/C HoD and Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology; Dr. Umar Faruk, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine; and Dr. Bikash Agarwal, Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics deliberated on important topics regarding rationalized use of antibiotics in health care settings. A case-based panel discussion moderated by Dr. Divyashree Medhi brought together expert panelists from departments like critical care, pediatrics, medicine, surgery, orthopedics, to give their views on the clinical cases presented and also interacted with the audience.

Overall, the activities taken up aligned with the theme, and hopefully, they could help in raising awareness of antimicrobial resistance among the community, students, and health care professionals, including nursing staff.

"This CME aims to educate and advocate for responsible antibiotic use, driving action against AMR," said Prof. Anku Moni Saikia.

