Assam: Experts tranquilize stray tiger at Jakhalabandha

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The stray tiger who created panic for over a week in various areas of Kaliabor, including Sonari-Kamakhya, Kaliabor Tea Estate, Sonari Tea Estate, Hatimura, and recently Debsatra, Dhekial, Katiyari, and Miribhiti, has been finally captured early this morning in the Jakhalabandha area, bringing relief to the residents of these areas.

In the past few days, the tiger had killed four livestock in Debsatra, Dhekial, and Katiyari. Fearing the tiger’s movements, locals had been guarding their homes, armed with sticks and torches. However, some heartless individuals had thrown stones at the tiger, causing injuries to its legs.

The distressed tiger had been roaming near the Kolong River, and after a 10-hour struggle, it was finally tranquilized by forest officials, wildlife experts, and veterinarians at around 2 am today.

Meanwhile the tiger was immediately shifted to the Panbari Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Center, Kaziranga National Park.

The successful operation was led by DFO Arun Vignesh, Kaziranga National Park, Range Officer Bibhuti Majumdar, and Nagaon Police. Environmentalists and locals expressed gratitude to the team for rescuing the tiger despite numerous challenges.

