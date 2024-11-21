Assam: Tinsukia Students' Union protests against soaring prices

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia District Students' Union (AASU), in response to the central committee, organized a massive protest rally against skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. The TDSU stated that since the BJP government came to power at the central and state levels, an unexpected price hike of every commodity, ranging from essential food items to fuel, cooking gas, medicines, etc., has plagued the people of all walks of life. The large protest march began from the office of the Tinsukia Regional Students' Union to the Tinsukia Thana Charia on Wednesday.

The union said in a statement that the government of Assam and the supply department have failed to curb the price hike. They have spent state exchequer money in the name of creating beneficiaries and thereby increased the prices of all daily necessities. Thus the Union demanded that the Supply Minister, Ranjit Dass, should either take measures to stop the price hike as soon as possible or he should resign from his post. The protest rally was led by Dipankar Buragohain, president i/c, and Pratim Neog, general secretary of TDSU, besides central executive member Samarjyoti Gohain and other student leaders.

Also Read: Jorhat District child protection unit office organizes interaction programme

Also Watch: