Assam: Abandoned minor rescued in Soraimari village of Baksa district

Baksa: In a distressing incident on Monday night, a seven -year-old girl was rescued after being found abandoned at a desolate road in Soraimari village of Baksa district. The child, who was reported missing, was discovered around 9:30 pm when local villagers spotted her and informed the NGO Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD) and Police.

ACRD’s team members responded swiftly, ensuring the child’s immediate safety. They informed All Assam Adivasi Student’s Association (AAASA), the village headman, and later contacted local police for additional support. Following emergency protocols, the child was taken for a medical check-up and is now in temporary care at a one-stop centre. During initial questioning, the child revealed that her mother and a young male companion had abandoned her on the empty road. The exact motive remain unclear, and the police are actively investigating the incident.

Ths case highlights the quick response by the villagers and the coordinated efforts of ACRD, AAASA, and local authorities in protecting vulnerable children. As the investigation continues, authorities are committed to ensuring the child’s long-term safety and understanding the motives behind this incident, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Customs Department Seizes Foreign Cigarettes

Also Watch: