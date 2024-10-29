Awareness programme on child protection held in Baksa district

Baksa: An awareness programme on Child Protection Mechanism, Human Trafficking, Safety, Security & Empowerment of Women & Children was organized at the meeting hall of Jalah Girls’ High School, Jalah in Baksa district on Monday. The event was a collaborative effort by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Baksa, in association with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Baksa, and the ICDS project, Jalah, Women and Child Development (WCD), Baksa.

The programme was chaired by Dr. Lipika Barman, District Child Protection Officer of Baksa (in-charge). Kalpana Das, CDPO, ICDS Project, Jalah delivered the welcome address. Dr. Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula, a social worker from New Delhi, was present as the resource person of the event. In her address, she highlighted key issues related to child protection, human trafficking, and the safety and empowerment of women and children.

Several dignitaries graced the occasion, including Tridip Sarma, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel under DLSA, Baksa; Madan Ch. Kalita, Circle Inspector, Simla Camp at Jalah along with Dhananjay Boro, Headmaster of Jalah Girls’ High School, students, and teachers.

A signature campaign for child protection was also conducted, emphasizing collective responsibility in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in the community.

The programme received a positive response, with active participation from all attendees, including students, teachers, and ICDS personnel, reflecting the community’s commitment to safeguarding its women and children, a press release said.

