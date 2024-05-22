Tinsukia: Anti-terrorism Day observed at Government Higher Secondary School in Dirak

TINSUKIA: The Indian Army’s Red Shield Division held an enlightening lecture on ‘National Anti-Terrorism Day’ at the Government Higher Secondary School in Dirak on Tuesday. The Army emphasised the pivotal role of education in combating terrorism, besides promoting educational and employment opportunities in remote areas, encouraging students to pursue higher studies and stay informed. The lecture aimed at building a secure and prosperous future for the nation also highlighted various employment opportunities available both within and outside Assam, underscoring how economic stability can deter youth from radical influences.

The interactive session saw the enthusiastic participation of over 220 students and 20 teachers, who gained valuable insights into national security and their role in fostering peace. Educational materials and pamphlets were distributed to reinforce the message.

