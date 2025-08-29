Assam: Additional Secretary chairs Cooperation Department meet in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A meeting of the District Cooperative Development Committee was held on Wednesday in the conference hall of the Dibrugarh District Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India.

The meeting discussed in detail the current activities of various schemes of the Cooperation Department of the Government of India. Presided over by District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, the meeting saw officials from various departments such as Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Public Health Engineering, Dairy Development, Food & Civil Supplies, and Public Distribution, among others, present their views.

Suranjan Bhattacharya, Assistant Registrar of the Cooperative Society, Dibrugarh, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the various schemes of the Cooperative Society.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Bipul Kumar Das, additional district commissioners Pankaj Baruah, Biraj Baruah, and Dr Monika Borah, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jay Vikas, along with officials from the concerned departments.

