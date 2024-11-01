Assam agitation activist Brajen Hazarika, passes away at Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Brajen Hazarika, a resident of Solal gaon, Sootea, an active member of Assam agitation breathed his last at a hospital on Monday night at Guwahati while undergoing treatment. He was 75. Born to an aristocratic family in 1949, late Hazarika attained his graduation and was involved in social works. Sootea played a distinguishing role in the Assam agitation. He was a joint secretary of Sootea chapter of Assam agitation movement. He was the first president of the Sootea regional committee of Gana Sangram Parishad. At a later stage he lived in Guwahati and earned his livelihood as a contractor. Later on he shifted to his native land Sootea and associated with many socio-cultural and literary organizations of the greater Sootea area which included Freedom Fighter’s Forum, Sootea, SMDC of Niz Sootea HS, Khilangiya Surakhya Manch, Sootea, Sootea chapter of Senior Citizen’s Forum, Sootea Natya Samaj, Solal Gaon VDC among others. Organizations and individuals Solal Gaon Bor Khel, Solal Gaon Kharu Khel, Sootea regional committee of Freedom Fighters Forum, Niz Sootea HS, Khilangiya Surakhya Manch, Sootea, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika paid rich tribute in the mortal remains of late Hazarika this morning. He leaves behind his wife, a son besides a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire Sootea area.

