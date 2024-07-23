Traffic Resumes on AT Road (NH-37) in Naliapool, Dibrugarh After Four-Day Disruption

DIBRUGARH: The AT Road (NH-37) in the Naliapool area of Dibrugarh was finally opened for traffic on Monday after four days of disruption. The bustling highway passing through Dibrugarh town had remained closed for traffic since July 18 after the authorities had to dig a 4 feet deep water channel on the highway at Naliapool near the Naina Cinema Hall to drain out flood-water after an underground culvert of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain became clogged resulting in a sudden and waterlogging problem in the area including the AT Road, Gangapara, Graham Bazar and Jyoti Nagar areas.

Due to the blockage, the water of the drain spilled outside inundating the entire area in knee-deep waters. After the water channel was dug atop the highway, a portion of the highway was blocked for traffic movement. Traffic was diverted through two alternate routes namely, the Assam Medical College bypass and Graham Bazar Tiniali. The restoration of the excavated NH-37 was completed by a team of engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD), with logistical support from contractors and the Dibrugarh traffic police. The team worked throughout the night and the restoration work was completed by 7:00 am on Monday.

