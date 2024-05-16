Assam: Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force Brainstorms Strategies for Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI: The second meeting of the Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force was held at Kaziranga on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by IPS Spl, DGP, Harmeet Singh. Senior Police officials including IGPs (STF) & (CR), SPs of Rhino bearing areas, and Senior Forest officials including Field Director Kaziranga and other Directors & DFOs attended the meeting.

The key agenda of the meeting was to review the existing rhino protection measures, Forest- Police coordination, deployment of existing Forest Protection Forces, and strengthening of the intelligence networks.

Presentations were made by Forest and Police officials from the 4 Rhino-bearing areas.