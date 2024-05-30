Assam Floods Intensify: More Than 41,000 Affected Statewide

GUWAHATI: Assam is experiencing flood threats in various areas especially in Barak Valley, parts of Middle Assam, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong, as per reports.

There has been one reported casualty in the last 24 hours, and the rescue teams are on high alert to handle any potential emergencies.

The district administration in Silchar (Cachar) has instructed schools to close because of increasing water levels and the risk of flooding.