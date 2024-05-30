Assam Floods Intensify: More Than 41,000 Affected Statewide

GUWAHATI: Assam is experiencing flood threats in various areas especially in Barak Valley, parts of Middle Assam, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong, as per reports.
There has been one reported casualty in the last 24 hours, and the rescue teams are on high alert to handle any potential emergencies.
The district administration in Silchar (Cachar) has instructed schools to close because of increasing water levels and the risk of flooding.
In Nagaon district, 31 schools in areas affected by flooding have been closed as a precautionary step. Additionally, there has been reports of an embankment breach along the Kapili River near Kampur in Nagaon, suggesting that the flood situation there could worsen.
An official report from the ASDMA stated that as of May 29, floods have impacted at least eight districts, these districts are Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, and Nagaon.
So far, the floods have affected 41,719 people. There are currently six relief distribution camps with 155 people taking shelter.
Unfortunately, one person has been reported dead in the flood in Karimganj. Rescue teams are vigilant in monitoring the situation to prevent any further loss of life.
Assam with its tropical monsoon climate, faces regular flooding each year. While the monsoons are crucial for the reason’s agriculture-based economy, they also bring destruction, damaging infrastructure, crops, and livelihoods, and causing loss of life.
Even though overall yearly rainfall is decreasing, there is an increase in extreme rainfall events, resulting in severe flooding in Assam. This variability in rainfall patterns is believed to be linked to the effects of climate change.
Assam’s wildlife sanctuaries and World Heritage sites have suffered damage from the flooding. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, known for having India’s highest population of rhinoceros, was heavily impacted, with 90% of it affected by floodwaters.
Kaziranga National Park has also been affected, with over 150 wild animals rescued and 125 animals, including 12 rhinoceros, reported dead.
