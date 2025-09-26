Assam: Ashes of Zubeen Garg immersed in Kolong and Brahmaputra in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The people of Nagaon district came together to pay their final respects to the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg, whose funeral ashes were immersed in the Brahmaputra river and Kolong river on Thursday.

The last rites of the iconic singer, who was known for his soulful voice and contribution to the music industry, were performed on September 23 at Sonapur with full state honours. Following this, the ashes were collected and brought to Nehrubali in Nagaon on Wednesday, where a grand tribute was organized.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout of over 30,000 fans, who gathered to pay their respects to the singer. During the evening programme, the attendees collectively sang Zubeen Garg’s iconic song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut,’ which has become an anthem for many.

The ashes were later divided into two parts. One part was immersed in the Kolong river in the presence of local MLA Rupak Sarmah, District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, and Superintendent of Police Swapnil Deka, among others. The other part was immersed in the Brahmaputra river at Gatikara Muwamari near Dhing, as per the singer’s wishes.

To honour the singer’s memory, saplings of Nahor tree were planted at Nehrubali and at an under-construction park in front of Nowgong Girls’ College. The event was attended by local dignitaries, officials, and fans, who came together to bid a final farewell to the beloved singer, an official release added.

Also Read: CID team arrives in Rangia to investigate Zubeen Garg’s death

Also Watch: