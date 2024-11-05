Assam: Carcasses of two wild elephants recovered in Kamrup District

A Correspondent

Boko: In a tragic incident, carcasses of two wild elephants were recovered in two different places under the West Kamrup Divisional Forest area under Kamrup District on Monday. Villagers from Pakharapara and nearby areas under Singra Range Office in Boko found the carcass of a wild elephant in a paddy field near Pakharapara village and later they informed about the incident to the state forest department. Singra Forest Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika along with a forest team reached the spot.

Ranger Hazarika said, “I got information about a carcass of an elephant in the Mouman reserve forest area. Therefore we immediately reached the incident site. The elephant was a male sub-adult and 10 years old.”

He further said, “Till now, we couldn’t say the cause of the death of the elephant, however we called the state veterinary doctor for a post-mortem report and after the reports, we will disclose the cause of the death.”

Hazarika added, “Initially, as per our source information, the cause of the death of the elephant was electrocutioner, which is an illegal method used by some people to chase wild elephants and protect their farming.” The state forest team found some materials used for electrocution from the spot.

However, Ranger Hazarika further said that they started an investigation regarding this matter and if found anything, then will take necessary action according to the forest act.

Meanwhile, nature conscious people of the area raised serious concern over the illegal encroaching in the forest lands and therefore the man-elephant conflicts raised day by day. In the Mouman Reserve forest area, many acres of forest land has been encroached and forest department should survey and take necessary action, so that the man-elephant conflicts will decrease in the Pakharapara and nearby areas.”

On the other hand, a similar incident happened on Monday where villagers of the Dhangargaon village area under Kulshi Forest Range found another carcass of a wild elephant in a paddy field and informed the Kulshi Range Officer.

