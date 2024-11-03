Assam: Awareness meet on celebration of Bhasha Gaurav Week held in Doomdooma

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: An awareness meeting on celebration of Bhasha Gaurav Celebration week was held on Saturday at the conference hall of Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB) with Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner Nuzhat Nasreen in the chair.

In the meeting attended by different Bihu, Puja, Rash committees and other socio-cultural organisations, Co-District Commissioner explained the objectives of the meeting and read out the appeal of the State government to celebrate the week from November 3 to 9. The organisations were requested to hold meetings on dates as per their convenience within the aforementioned week and writing a thanks giving letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his magnanimity in approving the classical status of the Assamese Language, Government’s effort to obtain World heritage status of Charaideo Maidam (burial ground), inclusion of Bihu dance in Guiness Book of World records, country wide celebration of heroism of Birth Lachit Barphukan.

Two resolutions should be included in the letter: one thanking PM Modi for granting the central government's Assamese language its classical status, and another expressing gratitude to everyone whose efforts, beginning in the fourth century, made it possible for the language to achieve this status.

On the other hand Tinsukia District Commissioner also convened another meeting where socio-cultural organisations of the Doomdooma Legislative Council Area (LAC) were invited to attend on same day at the conference hall of District Commissioner, Tinsukia.

The meeting presided over by Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Javed Rahman was attended by Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner Nuzhat Nasreen and Circle Office, Doomdooma Revenue Circle. ADC Rahman explained the State Government’s appeal to observe the Bhasha Gaurav week by various organisations and procedure for submission of two proposals as stated above.

Also Read: Songpijang village authority submits memo to NCHAC CEM, addressing community concerns

Also Watch: